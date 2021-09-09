First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $118.66 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

