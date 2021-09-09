First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $64.28 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04.

