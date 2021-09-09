First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,017 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $40.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $728.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

