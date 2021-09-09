First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,227 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 19,017 shares.The stock last traded at $40.81 and had previously closed at $40.83.
The company has a market capitalization of $728.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.