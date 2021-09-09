First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $100.84 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.84.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,655. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

