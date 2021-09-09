First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in First Solar were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $99,476,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,147,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.51. 43,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,384 shares of company stock worth $3,970,170. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

