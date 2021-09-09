FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $187.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.