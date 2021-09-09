Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 458,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 858.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Five Below by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.87 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.19.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

