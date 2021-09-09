Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

FLYW stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,163. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

