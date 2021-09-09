FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Acquires $122,182.20 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FMC stock opened at $96.95 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

