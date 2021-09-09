FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0494 on Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market cap of $15.64 million and $17,735.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00180532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00735592 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.