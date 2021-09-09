Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

