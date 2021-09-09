Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after acquiring an additional 78,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,594. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

