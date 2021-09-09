Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,279 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.09. The stock had a trading volume of 902,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

