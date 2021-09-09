Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 122,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

