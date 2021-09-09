Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $406,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 147,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.07. The stock had a trading volume of 509,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

