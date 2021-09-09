Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 395,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,288 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 386,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 16,654 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,993. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

