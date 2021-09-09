Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 4,900 PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 15.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

