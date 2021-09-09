Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Evergy were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.