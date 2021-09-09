Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DaVita were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 203.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 184,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.79. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.