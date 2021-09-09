Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUMF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

