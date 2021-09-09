Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.89. 16,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 472,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $46,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

