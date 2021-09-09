Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,244 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

VSAT opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.96, a PEG ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

