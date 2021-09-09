Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,905 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.20.

