Foster Group Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $159.31 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $476.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

