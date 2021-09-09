Foster Group Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 237,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $64.97 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40.

