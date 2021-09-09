Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $1.13. FOX reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA opened at $35.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50. FOX has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,551,000 after acquiring an additional 147,799 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after buying an additional 257,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,240,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

