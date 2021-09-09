Frax Reaches One Day Volume of $11.94 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $318.56 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00066190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00134860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00191346 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,498.52 or 0.07415210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,262.13 or 1.00173511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.66 or 0.00813176 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 317,246,534 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars.

