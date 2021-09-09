FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 208.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture or railcars and railcar components. It operates through Manufacturing; and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment include new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses in the in the sales of parts.

