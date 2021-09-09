Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 741,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth $19,549,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMS opened at $38.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

