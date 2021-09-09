frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,904 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.22% of frontdoor worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in frontdoor by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $46.10 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 299.43% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

