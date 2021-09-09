Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,118 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 4.31% of NMI worth $83,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

