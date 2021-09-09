Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $106 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Align Technology worth $106,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $730.05. 7,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $669.61 and a 200 day moving average of $607.89. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $733.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

