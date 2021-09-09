Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 64,959 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 64,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $74,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

NYSE DRI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,595. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

