Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 129,883 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.10% of Popular worth $66,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Popular by 2,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

BPOP stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,100. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In related news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

