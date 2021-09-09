Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.74

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.16. Frontline shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 22,021 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Frontline by 229.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 638,946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Frontline by 834.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 174,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 155,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.