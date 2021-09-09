FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and $3.36 billion worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for $79.68 or 0.00170807 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00061831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.31 or 0.00733832 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,740,261 coins and its circulating supply is 120,869,925 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

