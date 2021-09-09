Function X One Day Volume Reaches $2.97 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Function X has traded down 24.5% against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $61.14 million and $2.97 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,479.99 or 1.00065657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00072323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

