Fusible (FUSII) Market Cap Hits $207,619.72

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Fusible has a total market cap of $207,619.72 and approximately $166.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00067065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00135057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00192973 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.47 or 0.07415534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,179.00 or 1.00031448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.77 or 0.00790368 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.