Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $106.35

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.35, but opened at $110.63. Futu shares last traded at $113.09, with a volume of 29,628 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

Get Futu alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.