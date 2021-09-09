FWL Investment Management LLC Buys 3,281 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 162,161 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

