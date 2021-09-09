FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Issued By B. Riley

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $700.09 million, a P/E ratio of 86.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.