FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Issued By KeyCorp

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE:RXN opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Rexnord by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

