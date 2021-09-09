FY2022 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOCPY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

HOCPY opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.92. HOYA has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%.

About HOYA

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

