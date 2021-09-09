Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:GANX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 14th. Gain Therapeutics had issued 3,636,364 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,004 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

