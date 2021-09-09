Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Galecto has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $109.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Galecto by 617.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

