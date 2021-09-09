GAM Holding AG Acquires New Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.