GAM Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a PE ratio of 31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.