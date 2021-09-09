GAM Holding AG Has $2.41 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,727 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 465,168 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 28.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 50,967 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $144.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,875 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

