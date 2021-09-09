GAM Holding AG Has $496,000 Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

