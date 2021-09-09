GAM Holding AG Makes New $676,000 Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 185,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 101,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AJRD opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

